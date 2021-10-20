Carlson Capital L P Decreases Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,046 shares during the period. Domtar comprises 2.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 1.63% of Domtar worth $45,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Domtar by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at $3,187,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,595. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

