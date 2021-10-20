Carlson Capital L P Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,616 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,951. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

