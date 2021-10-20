Carlson Capital L P Has $16.25 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 244.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

MS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.