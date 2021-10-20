Carlson Capital L P Has $17.62 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,437 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.55% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

TCBI stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.