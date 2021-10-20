Carlson Capital L P Has $21.07 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,208 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,113,000 after buying an additional 56,751 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $11.44 on Wednesday, hitting $308.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.25. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

