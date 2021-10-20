Carlson Capital L P Has $40.42 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,077 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for approximately 1.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.62% of Coherent worth $40,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $68,470,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $63,477,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.00. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,062. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

