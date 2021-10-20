Carlson Capital L P Has $6.94 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,711 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 167,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 132,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $230.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,472. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $234.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.