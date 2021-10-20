Carlson Capital L P Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,218 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,866. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

