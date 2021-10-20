Carlson Capital L P Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 546.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 77,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 78,853 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,298.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 296,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,097,979. The company has a market capitalization of $269.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

