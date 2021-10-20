Carlson Capital L P Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

NYSE CNI traded up $7.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.