Carlson Capital L P Invests $108.88 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,880,000. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 5.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.64% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

