Carlson Capital L P Invests $15.01 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 978,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,204,000 after buying an additional 3,761,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,299. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

