Carlson Capital L P Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Carlson Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Shares of GWW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $436.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.