Carlson Capital L P Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.83. 137,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $406.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.