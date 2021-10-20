Carlson Capital L P Purchases 109,278 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.21% of Cimarex Energy worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock remained flat at $$87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

