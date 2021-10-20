Carlson Capital L P Purchases 270,014 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,014 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 6.6% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.30% of IHS Markit worth $136,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in IHS Markit by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.47. 15,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,164. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.