Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 265,000 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 27.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 290.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

ARMK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

