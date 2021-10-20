Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 267,306 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 267,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $49,598,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the second quarter worth about $24,227,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 45,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,719. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

