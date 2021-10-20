Carlson Capital L P Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,634 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 5.6% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.33% of Xilinx worth $116,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.90. 11,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.23 and a 1-year high of $171.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

