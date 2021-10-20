Carlson Capital L P Sells 11,057 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Carlson Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,551,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $699.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $701.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

