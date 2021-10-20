Carlson Capital L P Sells 20,719 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

