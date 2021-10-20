Carlson Capital L P Sells 25,491 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.17.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.