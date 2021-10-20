Carlson Capital L P Sells 78,704 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78,704 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems makes up 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 20,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,824. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

