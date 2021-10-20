Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $787.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

