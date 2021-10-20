Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.