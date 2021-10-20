Carry 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.37 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $102.09 million and $40.37 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00083018 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 156.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

