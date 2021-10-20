Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce $156.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.01 million and the lowest is $155.70 million. Cars.com reported sales of $144.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $623.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $624.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $656.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $866.89 million, a PE ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

