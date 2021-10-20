Casper Sleep Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,549 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical volume of 812 call options.

Shares of CSPR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 168.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 484,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

