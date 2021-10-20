CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.81

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 100164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 179,381 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 149,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

