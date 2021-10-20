Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 128,290 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,290 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $40,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 16,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,748. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

