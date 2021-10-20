Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 15,140 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,770. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

