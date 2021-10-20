Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 196,999 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $66,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. 32,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,436. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.49.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

