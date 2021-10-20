Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 229,662 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,662 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Exelon worth $40,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. 58,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

