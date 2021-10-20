Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 9,200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Realty Income worth $23,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,101,000 after acquiring an additional 328,215 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 61.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,953. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.