Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.75% of Getty Realty worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. 644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

