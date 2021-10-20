Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,184 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.36% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after buying an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,556,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 44,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,445. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

