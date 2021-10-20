Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys 112,607 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CMS Energy worth $33,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. 7,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

