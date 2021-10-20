Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys 171,512 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,512 shares during the period. Regency Centers comprises about 1.0% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Regency Centers worth $55,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. 5,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $71.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

