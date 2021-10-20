Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys 177,148 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,148 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $33,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 30,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,440. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

