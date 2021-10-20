Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys 723,861 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 132.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 723,861 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 2.0% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Welltower worth $105,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,684,000 after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.02. 27,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

