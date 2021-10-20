Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,535 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.15% of FirstEnergy worth $30,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

