Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

