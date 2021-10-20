Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $12.46 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

