Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $17.39 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,407. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

