Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $40.11 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.29% of Alliant Energy worth $40,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. 10,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,076. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

