Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $70.06 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 1.3% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $70,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $792.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,227. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $820.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.