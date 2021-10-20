Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,366 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Ameren worth $43,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 129,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Ameren by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 533,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

AEE traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. 5,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,448. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

