Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Invests $54.83 Million in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,414,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 2.02% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,847,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,097,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after acquiring an additional 483,011 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 34,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.