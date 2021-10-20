Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 17,908 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $35,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,472. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $234.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

