Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 27,508 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.45% of NETSTREIT worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after buying an additional 788,774 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 1,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $964.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2,422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

